Victim identified in deadly Mendota stabbing, suspect search continues

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a deadly stabbing in Mendota was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday – as detectives continue to search for a suspect and a motive.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Mendota Police officers arrived at a home on the 1200 block of 6th Street and found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Daniel Larreynaga Pineda of Mendota.

Mendota Police requested Fresno County Sheriff’s Office takes over the investigation. Homicide detectives continue to search for evidence and speak to witnesses.

The sheriff’s office says no motive has been established at this time and no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215.