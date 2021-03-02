Victim identified following southeast Fresno apartment complex fatal shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner on Tuesday.

According to Fresno Police, the victim was shot and killed Monday around 4 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pierce and Alta avenues. When officers arrived they found a wounded man lying on the grass.

Neighbors told police they heard two men argue, a gunshot and glass breaking, then a car speeding away.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Cory Smith of Fresno.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.