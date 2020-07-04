Victim identified after traffic collision hit-and-run near Kerman

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man killed after a traffic collision hit-and-run near Kerman has been identified.

The victim killed in the traffic collision on Shields and Howard avenues Thursday was identified as Randy Estrada, 60, of Kerman, according to the Fresno County Coroner.

The Fresno Area CHP Communications Center says they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Shields Avenue at the intersection with Howard Avenue. near Kerman at around 8:00 p.m.

The suspect continued southbound on Howard Avenue without stopping and has not been located, according to authorities.

