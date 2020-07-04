KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Victim identified after traffic collision hit-and-run near Kerman

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man killed after a traffic collision hit-and-run near Kerman has been identified.

The victim killed in the traffic collision on Shields and Howard avenues Thursday was identified as Randy Estrada, 60, of Kerman, according to the Fresno County Coroner.

RELATED: One dead after traffic collision hit-and-run outside of Fresno, CHP says

The Fresno Area CHP Communications Center says they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Shields Avenue at the intersection with Howard Avenue. near Kerman at around 8:00 p.m.

The suspect continued southbound on Howard Avenue without stopping and has not been located, according to authorities.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know