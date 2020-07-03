Victim identified after hit-and-run outside of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — A man killed after a hit-and-run outside of Fresno Wednesday has been identified.

The hit-and-run victim was identified as Jesus Espinoza, 73, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner.

Officers say the crash took place around 5 p.m. in the area of Elm and North Avenues. The victim was walking by the road when a silver vehicle struck him and then fled the scene.

Officers say the suspect vehicle should be missing a right front bumper and passenger-side mirror. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Fresno-area CHP at 559-262-0400.

