FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Fresno on Thursday.

According to police, the call about a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg was received shortly after 7:00 p.m., in the area of S. Callisch and E. Platt, near The Reserve Apartment Homes.

Investigators are working to establish what led to the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.