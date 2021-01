FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the person killed Friday morning in central Fresno.

Jacob Williams, 24 of Fresno, was shot and killed around 3:30 A.M. near Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

If you have any information, Fresno police ask you to call (559) 621-7000.