Victim found suffering from gunshot wound, police say

Shooting on Mayor and Kern Street in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One man injured after a shooting in Fresno Thursday afternoon.

Officers received a shot spotter alert on Mayor and Kern Street. On their way to the scene they found a victim suffering from a gun shot wound on his arm.

Officers say he was not being very cooperative.

“Basically some Hispanic males for no reason started shooting him and fled,” Lt. Bill Dooley said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officers are talking to witnesses to find out what happened.

