Victim caught in the crossfire in apartment complex shooting, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A shooting victim is in the hospital after police say he got caught in a shootout between two other people in central Fresno Monday.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at the Fig Garden Apartments at Fruit and Ashlan.

Police say the victim was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We’re real grateful that nobody was seriously injured. Again, you know, the victim getting a graze wound. He could’ve been hit somewhere else more fatal so again we’re grateful any time this turns out this way.”

Investigators believe two suspects or groups started fighting, escalating into a shootout. They do not know what started the fight do not believe the victim was the intended target.

An unoccupied apartment and car were also hit in the shootout. Officers are yet to announce any arrests.

The incident came less than 30 minutes after another shooting in Fresno, which also sent a victim to the hospital.

