MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was shot in the leg over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday evening, deputies were called out to a home on Hillside Road in Delhi for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found Scott Allen Tackett suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officials said Tackett told deputies that he had been working on his car when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

While investigating, deputies said they learned Tackett was on probation and wanted on a warrant for burglary out of Stanislaus County.

During a search of Tackett’s car, officials said they found a loaded handgun that was reported stolen.

Tackett was arrested by deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and taken to a local hospital to have his injury treated.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7472.