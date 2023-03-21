PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several suspects officers believe to be involved in a shooting that left one man dead back in February, have been arrested after a months-long investigation, according to The Porterville Police Department.

Officials say after an extensive investigation into the shooting, happening on Feb. 24, that claimed the life of 22-year-old Ruben Facio, detectives developed enough evidence and were able to identify several suspects who were alleged to be involved in the homicide.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to arrest 22-year-old Robert Bradley, 28-year-old Luis Moreno, 35-year-old Britney Aguilar, 22-year-old Ruben Pena, 48-year-old Marcos Pena Sr., 21-year-old Macros Pena Jr., 48-year-old Jessica Hernandez, 25-year-old Christafer Berumen, and a 16-year-old male, all residents of Porterville. Authorities also arrested 22-year-old Juan Bobadilla and 27-year-old Angelo Meza, residents of Visalia.

Officers say around 6:00 a.m., on Tuesday, March 21, search warrants were served at residences in the City of Porterville located in the 400 block of North Division Street, 100 block of West Grand Avenue, 800 block of North Jaye Street, Sub-100 block of East Doris Avenue, 900 block of East Cleo Avenue, 1700 block of West Belleview Avenue, as well as two residences located in the 700 block of South Church Street and 2800 block of North Willis Street, in the City of Visalia.

During the service of the search warrants, officers say firearms, ammunition, and additional evidence were located and collected and that Bradley refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside. Negotiations commenced which eventually concluded with Bradley agreeing to peacefully surrender, police say.

Bobadilla was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, gang enhancement, and accessory after the fact. He is being held without bail.

Ruben Pena, Marcos Pena Sr., Jessica Hernandez, and Angelo Meza were all arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of resisting arrest, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. All are being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Marcos Pena Jr was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on charges of resisting arrest.

Berumen was arrested for three active warrants. He was cited and released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

A male juvenile was arrested and booked at the Visalia Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Numbers.

Officials say anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.