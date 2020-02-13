Vehicle theft suspect arrested after police chase in east Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An auto theft suspect was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a short chase, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The auto theft of a silver Chevrolet Impala was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue, police said. The vehicle was later spotted in the area of Clinton and Winery avenues.

Officers found the Impala parked in a lot and started surveilling the area for the suspect.

Police said the suspect returned to the vehicle and drove off.

A K9 unit spotted the car and gave chase after the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended behind a restaurant in the area of McKinley and Winery avenues.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.