Vehicle theft suspect arrested after police chase in east Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An auto theft suspect was arrested Thursday after leading officers on a short chase, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The auto theft of a silver Chevrolet Impala was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue, police said. The vehicle was later spotted in the area of Clinton and Winery avenues.

Officers found the Impala parked in a lot and started surveilling the area for the suspect.

Police said the suspect returned to the vehicle and drove off.

A K9 unit spotted the car and gave chase after the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended behind a restaurant in the area of McKinley and Winery avenues.

No other details were available.

