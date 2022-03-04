FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle driving near the Tower District Thursday night was struck by gunfire according to investigators.

Lt. Ignacio Ruiz from the Fresno Police Department said that around 8:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of Stafford and Olive avenues for a shot spotter activation.

Ruiz said a black four-door sedan was traveling west on Olive Avenue when the rear passager opened fire on a group of people walking in the area.

A woman who was not the target of the shooting was driving to work had her front windshield struck by gunfire. She was uninjured. Investigators are looking for the sedan and the group of people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.