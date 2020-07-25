Police: Vehicle stop for stolen vehicle turns into chase from Merced to Atwater

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle turned into a chase that ended in Atwater, while his passenger was arrested for drug possession, according to Merced Police.

An officer tried to stop a gray Chevrolet Astro van around 11 a.m. in the area of Loughborough Drive and R Street. The driver, later identified as Ervin Segebert, 24, failed to stop and led the officer on a chase.

Police said the chase went along Santa Fe Drive into Winton and ended in Atwater where Segebert left the vehicle and ran.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later in a shopping center parking lot after trying to steal a second vehicle and changing his clothing.

A passenger, identified as Olivia McCoy, 22, also fled the vehicle but was later apprehended a short time later.

Police said Segebert was arrested on charges of evading arrest, attempted carjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle. McCoy was arrested, cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.

