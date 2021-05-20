Vehicle slams into Tulare home, woman’s leg broken, suspect flees, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An elderly woman was left with a broken leg after a vehicle crashed into a home Wednesday in Tulare.

At around 11:38 p.m., a Tulare Police officer spotted a blue GMC Yukon leaving a business at a high rate of speed. The officer believed the occupants in the vehicle had possibly just committed a crime and tried to catch up to them to investigate.

The vehicle continued southbound on Spruce Street reaching speeds estimated to be close to 100 mph, authorities say.

Police say the vehicle came to an intersection and was unable to maneuver a turn leaving the roadway and collided into two houses. Police say the vehicle deflected off of one of the houses and completely entered the other where two women were sleeping.

Officers say the driver, 30-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. The passenger also tried to flee but was apprehended by the pursuing officer.

An elderly woman, who was sleeping in the room the vehicle entered, was trapped under the vehicle and had to be extracted by the Tulare Fire Department. The woman had a broken leg and was taken to an area hospital.

Another woman was sleeping in the room and was uninjured.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Joshua Requejo-Gonzalez of Tulare. He was booked and charged with resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Tulare Police continues to search for Rodriguez. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-684-4290 or Det. Melikian at 559-685-2300 extension 2155.