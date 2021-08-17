Vehicle crash in Exeter leads to man found dead with gunshot wound, police say

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Monday after police responded to a vehicle crash in Exeter, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Pine Street and H Street around 2:00 p.m. on a report of a traffic collision.

When officers arrived they say they found that a vehicle had collided with a parked car. Inside, officers say they found the driver, a 41-year-old man, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Lieutenant Brett Inglehart at 559-671-0533.