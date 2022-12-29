REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle.

According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators identified a suspect in the crimes – and established that the individual would steal items out of any unlocked vehicles that he chanced upon while riding his bicycle.

Officers say a security camera caught the suspect in the act, which led to the arrest of 39-year-old Allen Tyler of Orange Cove. Tyler was arrested on December 24. Officers say he was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of theft from a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

Investigators add vehicle owners should be vigilant about locking them up and taking valuable items out of them so that crimes of opportunity like this are less likely.