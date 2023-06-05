HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hanford Police are asking the public for help in solving a homicide that happened back in April.

In April of 2023, detectives from the Hanford Police Department requested the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting death of Eulalio Castillo.

Police say the homicide occurred at approximately 5:33 p.m. on November 27 when the Hanford Police Department responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a subject who was shot.

On arrival, Hanford Police Officers say they located an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds who was later identified as Castillo.

Castillo was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle was observed traveling westbound on Third Street, a one-way street for eastbound traffic.

Hanford Police say they believe this car is involved in Castillo’s death.

Thanks to assistance from the public, officers say the vehicle has been located and processed for evidence.

Detectives are continuing to seek information regarding the occupants of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.