MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Madera Police Department was hospitalized after he was attacked by a vandalism suspect, according to officials.

According to the police department, Jason Vasquez assaulted the officer after he was contacted by police in a Madera parking lot, at Olive Avenue and I Street, on Friday. The officer was injured but managed to control the suspect until backup arrived – at which point he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was booked into Madera County Jail. The officer, who was not officially identified, has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

No other information about the incident was released by the Madera Police Department.