FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office will join the Tulare County Sheriff and the Tulare County District Attorney Thursday afternoon to announce an indictment on methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking and the closure of two methamphetamine conversion labs.

