UPS driver shot by another driver along Hwy 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A UPS driver was shot by another driver early Wednesday morning along Highway 99 in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. along Highway 99 between Avenue 184 and Avenue 200. A driver in another vehicle shot at the package truck and struck the driver.

The CHP reported that the driver was able to pull into a nearby gas station and call for help. He was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive.

The UPS truck sustained five bullet holes in the shooting.

Another commercial vehicle was reported to have been shot at a few hours later in the same area, the CHP said. The driver in that shooting was uninjured but his vehicle was struck by a bullet in the rear cabin.

The suspect vehicle is described as a new model black Chevrolet or GMC crew cab pickup.