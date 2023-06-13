VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four teenagers who allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a police vehicle head-on are believed to be involved in a robbery in Tulare as well, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a truck stop on the 400 block of East Court Avenue in Pixley for an armed robbery.

When they arrived, deputies say they learned three suspects walked into the store, armed with guns, and demanded money.

Four teenagers, ages 14, 15, 17 and 18, were arrested driving a stolen Kia after a short pursuit with Visalia Police Officers, where they rammed a police car and then ran off.

Officers say they found the four teens hiding in nearby residential yards.

On June 13, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Tulare Police officers responded to Speedway Gas station located at 1100 East Prosperity Avenue in the City of Tulare, regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they learned three masked subjects walked into the establishment and robbed the clerks at gunpoint. The subjects then fled the scene. The clerks were not injured.

Detectives believe the suspects are not only responsible for the Pixley robbery but robberies in Tulare as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.