Undercover operation like ‘To Catch a Predator’ results in 13 men arrested, Tulare Sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An undercover operation targeting would-be pedophiles resulted in 13 men being arrested over the weekend, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

During “Operation Safe Teen,” detectives with the Special Victims Unit and Human Trafficking Unit created numerous fake social media accounts, posing as a 14-year-old girl and a 15- to 17-year-old old boy.

During the investigation, numerous men tried to solicit our decoys and sent explicit pictures to them.

Over the weekend, detectives conducted an undercover operation similar to “Catch a Predator” at a home in Tulare County, the Sheriff’s Office said. During the two-day operation, they arrested 13 men from around Tulare County who offered money and gifts to our decoys.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspects used pedophile grooming techniques to arrange to meet up and have sex with our undercover decoys.

All 13 men arrived at the home to meet with the teenager, only to be met by law enforcement officers, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Although the men were arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on felony charges, due to the mandatory zero-bail system, 10 of those men were released shortly after their arrest.

The following men were arrested:

Adam Lathrum​, 25

Andres Duenas​, 34​

Alberto Falcon Leiva​, 52 ​

Jorge Rojas​, 34​

Roger Garcia​, 21

Usiel Rebolledo​, 41​

Fernando Jiron-Magana​, 45

Fernandon Campos​, 43

Alvino Rivera​, 22​

Kyle Adams​, 27

Jesus Gomez​, 23​

David Safrazian, 24

Chris Harrell​, 43

Anyone with information on crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

