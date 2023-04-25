FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old man died after being involved in an altercation with his nephew, officials with the Fresno Police Department say.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, at 2:22 a.m., police officers say they were dispatched to the Village at Shaw Apartments located in the 4900 block of North Recreation Avenue to report a physical disturbance.

When officers arrived they say found 64-year-old Vincent Duray Brewer, unconscious in the courtyard. They performed first aid until medical emergency personnel arrived. Brewer was transported to a local hospital but later died.

Vincent Duray Brewer (Victim) – Fresno Police Department

While investigating at the scene, officers say they learned Brewer was involved in a heated conversation with his nephew, 28-year-old Keith Walker Jr. Walker allegedly punched Brewer once, causing Brewer to fall to the found and lose consciousness.

Police say, Walker was contacted by officers on the scene and was detained and later interviewed by detectives. During the interviews, officials say Walker admitted he got into an earlier verbal altercation with Brewer.

According to authorities, Walker also admitted to punching Brewer as a result of the altercation after feeling disrespected by Brewer.

Walker was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Officials say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the extent of Brewer’s injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective B. Barnes at 559-621-2421 or Detective J. Baroni at 559-621-2416.