U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Bakersfield in connection to Fresno County double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE/KGET) – U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in Bakersfield on Tuesday who was wanted in connection to a 2008 double homicide in Fresno County.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force arrested 42-year-old Jose Zepeda Jr.

Zepeda was wanted in connection with a 2008 double homicide in Parlier.

In 2008, the Parlier Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots at a party. Officers interviewed witnesses who said an altercation led to the shooting of two individuals.

The investigation was later turned over to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

After additional investigation, authorities identified Zepeda as the shooter and learned that he was possibly living in Bakersfield, as he has family there, the U.S. Marshal’s Service said.

With assistance by the Bakersfield Police Department, the task force located Zepeda in a northwest Bakersfield residence and arrested him, according to DOJ.

He was then taken to Fresno for court proceedings.

