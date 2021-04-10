Two women killed in late-night shootings at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two women dead at an apartment complex on Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Officers were called out to an apartment complex near Olive and Fisher Avenues after it was reported that someone had just been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying between several apartments, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED | Man killed, 1 person injured in northeast Fresno shooting

She was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say she ended up passing away from her injuries.

While investigating, officers took a look inside of an apartment, where they found a second woman suffering from several gunshot wounds to her torso.

Police say the second woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to figure out a description of the shooter, and have no other details at this time.