Two wanted in connection to mailbox burglaries and identity fraud in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno area suspects are wanted for allegedly burglarizing mailboxes and identity fraud.

Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Sarah Avedisian, 39, and her boyfriend Dewey Lacomb, 36.

On Sept. 26, Avedisian was seen rummaging through a mailbox in front of a home located near Marks and Alluvial avenues in Fresno. She left in a 2007 black Honda Accord with a California license plate of 5YLJ063.

Later that same say, Avedisian and her boyfriend, Lacomb, were seen on video at the Walmart located at Herndon and Ingram avenues in Fresno.

They used one of the victim’s credit cards to make purchases. Avedisian is on parole for identity theft and is in violation for not checking in with her parole agent, the sheriff’s office says.

She is also wanted by the Fresno Police Department for several of its identity theft cases.

If you know the whereabouts of Avedisian and/or Lacomb, contact det. Garrett Majors at 559-600-8711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

