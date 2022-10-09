FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were struck by gunfire late Sunday morning in Fresno, according to police.

Officers say around 11:30 a.m. they received multiple notifications from their shot spotter near Jensen and Garrett on the 2500 block of S. Walnut.

Officials say when they arrived at the scene, they interviewed the two victims who were shot at. One of the victims was a man in his 40’s with a gunshot wound in his arm and in his upper torso. The other victim was a woman in her late 20’s who was grazed by bullets at her shoulder and hip. An errant shot struck a nearby home but no one inside was hurt.

The man was taken to a local hospital to get treated for his gunshot wounds while the woman refused medical aid and was interviewed police say.

Detectives say while the victims were out in the roadway of Garret St., a car pulled up next to them and shot at them before fleeing the scene.

Residents are being cooperative but not giving away enough information, police say.