Breaking News
Madera County sheriff deputy terminated after using ‘extremely offensive racial slur’ on social media

Two victims of a shooting in southwest Fresno identified

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The two victims of a shooting Friday in southwest Fresno have been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office.

The two men that died after police found them with gunshot wounds at a gas station off Olive and Parkway Avenues at around 3 a.m. have been identified as 27-year-old, Robert Lockhart and 27-year-old, John Ellis both out of Fresno.

RELATED: Lone gunman opens fire on group killing 2, injuring 1, police say

According to police, a man wearing dark-colored clothing and wearing a mask walked up to a group of six to 10 people and starting shooting hitting and killing the two men and injuring a woman.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know