Two victims of a shooting in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The two victims of a shooting Friday in southwest Fresno have been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office.

The two men that died after police found them with gunshot wounds at a gas station off Olive and Parkway Avenues at around 3 a.m. have been identified as 27-year-old, Robert Lockhart and 27-year-old, John Ellis both out of Fresno.

According to police, a man wearing dark-colored clothing and wearing a mask walked up to a group of six to 10 people and starting shooting hitting and killing the two men and injuring a woman.

