Two teens arrested after shooting at passing vehicle, police say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teens, ages 17 and 18, were arrested after police say they opened fire at a passing vehicle on Friday in Hanford, the Hanford Police Department said.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of the 600 block of south Phillips Street when they heard several gunshots nearby.

Moments later, a vehicle drove up and several occupants exited and advised the officers they had just been shot at by subjects who were walking nearby as they passed them.

The vehicle also had evidence that it had been struck by gunfire.

Officers, along with Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and Problem Oriented Policing units, immediately responded to the area of the shots and located two male subjects.

They were walking away from the scene but were quickly detained.

One was identified as Kevin Rost, 18, and the other was a 17-year-old boy.

The two were identified as the suspects that had shot at the passing vehicle, police said.

After further investigation, a firearm was located nearby along with further evidence of the shooting.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, police said.

Rost and the 17-year-old were arrested on multiple charges. They were later booked at the Kings County Jail and Juvenile Center.

