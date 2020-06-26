Two teenagers were home alone when this man broke in and robbed them, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old Fresno man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he broke into a home while two teenagers were home and robbed them.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Vega broke into the residence at Bulter and Clovis avenues in Fresno on Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. and told the 15-year-old boy inside that he was there to steal from them. The 15-year-old did not want his 13-year-old sister to be scared so he led Vega away from where she was and towards parts of the home where Vega could steal from.

Deputies say Vega was in the home for 40 minutes when he finally left in a gray Chevrolet Camaro that was parked in the driveway. The teenager and his sister went to a neighbor’s house to alert the Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Offce

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle was found Thursday morning stuck in dirt in the area of Jensen and Clovis avenues. Detectives arrested Vega at the scene and both the car and the stolen property inside were returned to the owners.

Vega was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and looting.

