Two suspects burglarize and ransack Parlier convenience store: Police

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning burglary of a convenience store by two masked suspects that left the place ransacked, the Parlier Police Department announced Thursday.

The burglary occurred around 1 a.m. at a convenience store at 545 E. Manning Avenue, Sgt. David Cerda said. The two masked men ransacked the place after smashing the front glass door and making their way in.

The masked suspects fled in an unknown direction in an unidentified vehicle with an undetermined amount of merchandise and tobacco products, Cerda said.

The Parlier Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved.

Suspect 1 (Courtesy of the Parlier Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a man between the age of 20 to 25, with dark eyes, unknown hair color, 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches in height, weighing between 150 to 160 pounds, with bushy eyebrows and wearing light-colored hoody and pants, Cerda said.

Suspect 2 (Courtesy of the Parlier Police Department)

The second suspect is described as a man between the age of 20 to 25, with dark eyes, unknown hair color, 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches in height, weighing between 150 to 160 pounds, and wearing a Halloween mask, a black, gray or white hoody, and light-colored pants, the police department said.

The public can contact Detective Hernandez at 559-646-6600 or 559-646-6601 for information leading to the identity of the suspects, all callers will remain anonymous, Cerda said.

Cerda added that the police department can also be reached on Facebook.

