FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have arrested two people on suspicion of human trafficking-related charges after discovering the victim of a robbery had also been forced into prostitution by the two suspects.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Fresno Police officers handled a call in the 2600 block of East Shaw Avenue regarding a robbery at the location. Detectives assisted patrol and identified the two suspects as Davonte Dedrick, a known gang member, and Janeeca Dickson, a gang member associate, police say.

On Jan. 22, 2023, Dedrick was arrested at his residence for the robbery and for human trafficking-related charges. Detectives also collaborated with patrol officers to collect evidence of the crimes during the service of a search warrant.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Dickson was located at her residence and taken into custody. Dedrick and Dickson were both booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of robbery, pimping, as well as sex/human trafficking-related charges. The Human Trafficking investigation is still ongoing.

If you believe anyone might be a victim of Human Trafficking, please call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.