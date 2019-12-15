Two shot in shooting at central Fresno event venue: Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a central Fresno event venue, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue near the 41 Freeway, across the street from the Manchester Center, Sgt. Bob Reynolds said.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds below the waist. Their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police say a large crowd of 100 to 200 people were at a wake-type event at the center.

A fight occurred inside the venue and spilled into the parking lot, Reynolds said. At least one person had a gun and police say the don’t know the suspect(s) relation to the mourners.

Reynolds added that people have been detained but there have been no arrests.

This story will be updated.

