Two shot following exchange of gunfire in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Fresno Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers say around 9:19 p.m., they received two separate ShotsSpotter calls in the area of Saginaw and Effie. When they arrived, they found two African-American males with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies.

Both of the injured individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Investigators say they canvassed the area and determined two apartments in the area were struck by gunfire. Police also established that gunfire was exchanged between two groups in the area.

Officers are working to determine if the victims were the shooters in the incident. There is currently no suspect information.

