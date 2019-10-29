Two people shot on Highway 99, CHP says

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Two men are in the hospital after they were shot several times on Highway 99, according to the CHP.

The Patrol says that it happened on Monday around 4 p.m. near the Stanislaus Street offramp. Investigators say the men drove themselves to CRMC where they are expected to make a full recovery.

“Each victim in that vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” said Officer Mike Salas. “It appears to be not life-threatening, but again they did drive themselves to CRMC. CRMC medical staff here are assessing their injuries.”

Officers are working on a description of the suspect vehicle. Anyone who witnessed the incident on Highway 99 at Stanislaus Street is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol.

