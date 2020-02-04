Two people seriously injured after police say the driver of a stolen car ran a red light

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – Two people are seriously hurt in a crash in north Fresno. Police say it all started when a driver of a stolen car ran a red light hitting two other cars.

A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 80’s were both rushed to CRMC with serious injuries.

“I’m in shock from this,” said Allen Gaertig.

Gaertig was in the area grabbing dinner when he saw the three mangled cars in the intersection Blackstone and El Paso Avenues, in peak rush hour.

Police say a woman in her 20’s was driving a stolen car and ran a red light, then hit two cars in the intersection and flipped. They say she was not wearing her seat belt.

“Tough to see. I hope everyone will be okay,” said Gaertig.

Cell phone video shows a desperate rescue attempt by strangers.

Courtesy: Kate Dorosz



The woman in the stolen car and a man in his 80’s behind the wheel of a Mustang were seriously injured. The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries.

“It was pretty hectic for the officer out here trying to investigate this with all the traffic as well as the normal travelers trying to go to and from work,” said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony DeWall.

“This is the prime time for traffic so that’s what makes it really scary,” said Christina Coranado.

Coranado says it’s the worst crash she’s ever seen in the area.

“It’s heartbreaking to see that lives can be changed that way for somebody making a bad decision not just stealing a car but go through a red light like that,” said Coranado.

Police say the woman in the stolen car who ran the red light will be facing charges, once she has recovered from her injuries.

