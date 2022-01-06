Two men wounded by unidentified shooter in a vehicle in Tulare

TULARE Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were shot in Tulare Thursday. According to police, both victims say they were shot from unidentified vehicles.

The first shooting happened around the area of San Joaquin and M street in Tulare, according to authorities. Police say when they arrived they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Later that evening, Tulare police received a call about an additional gunshot wound victim at the 100 block of Madden Street, about a half a mile away from where police say they found the first shooting victim. According to police, the second victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

Both shooting victims told Police they were shot by an unidentified shooter who was in a vehicle, which one of them claims was a grey sedan.

Tulare police say the investigations into the incidents are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number.