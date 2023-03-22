VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men reportedly went onto a Visalia high school campus to fight a student Wednesday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. they responded to El Diamante High School for a report of a fight in progress between two adult men and an 18-year-old male student.

When officers arrived they arrested 30-year-old Augustine Mora; the other man fled before they arrived.

Investigators say the two adult men gained entry onto campus with the intent to assault the high school student regarding a domestic dispute that occurred the week prior.

Authorities say no one was injured and they are actively searching for the second suspect involved.

The Visalia Police Department said Mora was booked under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (hands/feet), conspiracy to commit a crime, and trespassing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact officers at (559) 713-7438.