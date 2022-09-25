FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)– Two men have been shot to death early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Mendota police responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 600 block of south Kate Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived two men were declared deceased on the scene, police say, from apparent gunshot wounds.

Mendota police requested assistance from Fresno County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives due to the nature of this crime.

Detectives say according to the evidence, that the two victims knew each other, but unclear what led to each of them being shot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208.