Two men shot in central Fresno early Wednesday morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are recovering after being shot while walking in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Teilman and Weldon avenues.

Police say they received reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found several shell casings in the area. Shortly afterwards, two gunshot victims showed up at Community Regional Medical Center. One was shot in the hand and another shot in the upper body. Police say their wounds are not life threatening.

Police are searching for suspects.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.