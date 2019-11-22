Two men rob northeast Fresno store, push over employee as they ran, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a pair of men who allegedly robbed a liquor store and pushed over an employee who ran out to try to stop them.

According to officers, the robbery took place on Nov. 2 around 7:30 p.m. inside the BevMo at Blackstone and El Paso avenues. The suspects acted as if they were going to pay but as the purchases were being rung up one of the suspects grabbed the items and fled the store, police said.

Officers say the employee then chased the suspects out of the store and grabbed some of the items back, before being shoved to the ground.

The suspects then fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, mid-20s, between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-5, and 220 to 240 pounds. The second suspect is described as a black male, mid-20s, 5-foot-9, and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Fresno Police Detective Galaviz on (559) 621-2083 or Valley Crime Stoppers on (559) 498-7867.

