Two men killed in shooting at southeast Fresno birthday party identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men that were shot and killed during a birthday party in southeast Fresno have been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officers say that at around 11:40 p.m. they responded to the area of Fifth Street and Braly Avenue, south of Butler Avenue, for a report of a shooting outside a home.

When officers arrived they found three men shot outside of a birthday party.

A victim died at the scene while the two other victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, according to authorities. One of the victims later died at the hospital while the third victim was listed in critical condition.

One of the victims was identified as Mark Desantiago, 33, while the second victim was identified as Francisco Arellano, 36.

