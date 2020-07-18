2 men injured after shooting outside Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting that injured two men outside Fresno is now being investigated by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a report of two men being shot in the intersection of American and Temperance Avenues at around 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say three young men in a white car drove next to a red Buick sedan and fired shots at it. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Honda Civic.

Authorities say the suspects sped away northbound on Temperance Avenue.

Two victims were struck by the gunfire: one in his hand and the other in his chest. Deputies say the victims were farmworkers in the area.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. They told deputies they did not recognize the suspects and did not have any dispute with them that would have lead to the shooting.

Deputies say they will look into the possibility of the incident being gang-related. A motive in the crime has not been established.

Anyone with information on the investigation can call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

