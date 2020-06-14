Two men injured after shooting in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in southeast Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Winery Ave between Butler and Lane Avenues at around 4:00 p.m.

When authorities arrived they say they found two men in their 20’s with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the shoulder area and the second man was shot in the foot.

Both victims are at Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say a car had driven by the victims and shot at them. The victims are being cooperative but say they don’t know anything about the car or suspect.

