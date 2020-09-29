Two men hospitalized in southwest Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Two men in their 20s are in the hospital after they were shot in southwest Fresno Monday night, according to police.

Officers say it happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Samson and Clara avenues. One victim was struck in the lower back and the other was grazed in the upper back. It is believed the shooting occurred at a party.

“We found evidence of the shooting,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “We found shell casings in the street, however, at this time officers have no independent witnesses.”

Both victims were transported to CRMC and are expected to recover from their injuries. There is currently no suspect information. Officers say the two victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

