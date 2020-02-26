Two men arrested for three Fresno convenience store robberies

Erick Alvarez, 24, and Ernesto Tavarez,19 (Courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

Three Fresno convenience stores were robbed within hours of each other

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection to three armed robberies that occurred in Fresno on Feb. 14, the Fresno Police Department said Wednesday.

The first robbery was reported at the Valero gas station at 7264 N. Blackstone Ave. at 11:33 a.m., Sgt. Brian Valles said. Two men entered the business armed with handguns.

One of the men stood by the door while the other demanded cash from the store clerk.

Police said the suspects fled with an unknown amount of money.

The same two suspects then robbed a Chevron gas station at 7216 N Blackstone Ave. at 6:20 p.m. and then robbed the Evergreen Market at 2995 S. Elm Ave. an hour later, Valles said.

A detective identified the two suspects as Ernesto Tavarez, 19, and Erick Alvarez, 24, from Fresno through physical and video evidence, police said.

Authorities arrested Tavarez and Alvarez on Saturday without incident, Valles said. Search warrants were served at their residences, where detectives located physical evidence related to all three robberies.

Valles added that two handguns were also recovered.

Police said that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges in all three robbery cases.

