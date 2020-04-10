Two juveniles, man arrested for stolen vehicle in Dinuba

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three were arrested Wednesday in Dinuba for a vehicle that was stolen in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Authorities say a Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen from a residence. The stolen SUV was located by detectives as it pulled away from River Way Sports Park.

Detectives then followed the vehicle to Kelly Drive in Dinuba.

Once the SUV was pulled over in front of a residence, the driver Mauricio Nava, 20, reversed the vehicle and backed into one of the patrol units.

While searching the vehicle, detectives found a bag that was located on the rear driver floorboard– along with several guns, bullets, and grams of narcotics for sale.

Nava also had two juveniles in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Authorities say all three were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle.

