Two injured during drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drive-by shooting late Saturday night left two people injured in the city, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before midnight, officers were called out to the area of Samson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard after multiple people had called 9-1-1 to report shots had been fired.

As officers were heading out, they spotted two vehicles speeding away from the area down North Avenue.

Officers decided to follow both vehicles and try to pull them over near North and Cherry avenues.

Police say one of the vehicles did stop, and officers found a man in his 30s in the passenger seat who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body and back.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical, where police say his condition is currently unknown.

An SUV was seen with several bullet holes in it following a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno. (Photo: Xavier Uriarte)

A short time later, another man in his late 20s also arrived at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police believe the man was standing on the sidewalk along Samson Avenue when he was accidentally hit by gunfire from the drive-by.

After refusing to stop for officers, police say the second vehicle got onto Highway 41 and started speeding at rates of over 100 miles per hour as a law enforcement helicopter followed from above.

The driver pulled off the 41 and changed directions before the vehicle ended up stopping near Highway 99 and American Avenue. Officers found three people inside of the vehicle and detained them all.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned that the vehicle with the shooter had started following the other vehicle before opening fire for some unknown reason.

Officers are still working to figure out a possible motive for this shooting.