Two gang members from Visalia sentenced to life in prison

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two gang members from Visalia have been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the two gang members were sentenced to life in prison for violent felonies committed in Exeter and Visalia in 2017.

Cesar Raya

Vincent Lopez-Prado

The two gang members are identified as Cesar Raya and Vincent Lopez-Prado.

Raya and Lopez-Prado robbed a couple in their Exeter home stealing guns and ammunition in Feb 2017 and shot a man in the arm and pointed a gun at a woman.

Lopez-Prado and Raya were both arrested on different days for different incidents not related to the Exeter robbery.

