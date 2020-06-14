Two dead after shooting in Fowler, suspect killed after being struck by train

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a man and a 16-year-old are dead after a shooting in Fowler Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a home in the area of Mariposa Street and Fifth Street at around 4:55 p.m. for a call of shots being fired.

When authorities arrived they say they found two victims, a man in his 40’s and a 16-year-old dead at the home.

Investigators say they got a suspect description and broadcasted it to surrounding agencies.

Police in Reedley were able to identify the suspect in Reedley and a pursuit began from Reedley to Fowler near DeWolf and Manning Avenues where the suspect in his 20’s crashed and died.

Police believe it is a result of domestic violence and say the victim’s family had recently moved into the city of Fowler.

This story will be updated.

